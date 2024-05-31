Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,505,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

