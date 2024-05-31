Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 3,140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.3 days.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
Canadian Tire stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. 1,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $143.80.
About Canadian Tire
