Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 161000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Cantex Mine Development

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.