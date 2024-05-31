Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.61. 1,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

