Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

