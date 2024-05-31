Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at $8,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 157.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,930,900. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock remained flat at $59.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXST shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXST

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.