Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,562 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

