Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,394 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,394 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $62,047,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,183,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 985,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 807,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

