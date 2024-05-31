Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 12,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,147. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

