Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 559.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 46.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $320,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $320,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,199. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

