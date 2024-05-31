Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.47

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.47 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 15,411 shares traded.

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.54.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

