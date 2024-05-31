CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of CDNA opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 23.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

