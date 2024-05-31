CareDx’s (CDNA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CareDx Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. 198,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,246. The stock has a market cap of $681.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

