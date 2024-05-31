Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCIF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,999. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

