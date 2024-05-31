Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

CCL stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

