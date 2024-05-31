Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12,501.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.04. 43,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,260. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $344.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.76.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.