Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 2,250,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,842,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

