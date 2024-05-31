Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 11,161 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 381,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 88,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

