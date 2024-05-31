Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $203,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.11. 180,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

