Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $236,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 625,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 294,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,889. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.