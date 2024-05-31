Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $248,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

O stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $52.31. 662,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,788. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

