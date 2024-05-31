Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 197,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.00 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

