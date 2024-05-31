Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 4,888 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,854. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.