CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

