Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 139.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.97. 1,766,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.50. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

