CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Short Interest Update

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCA Industries Trading Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS CAWW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 17,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189. CCA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

