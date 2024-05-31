CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $41.60 million and $3.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05185992 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,263,834.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

