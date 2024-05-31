Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Celsius by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

