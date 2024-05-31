Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Gina Clark Sells 27,093 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cencora Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:COR traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.57. 3,797,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.