Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Gina Clark Sells 27,093 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cencora Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE:COR traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.57. 3,797,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.