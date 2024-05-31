Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Trading 34% Higher

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 34% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 125,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 76,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions.
