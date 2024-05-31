Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Chairman Sells $91,100.10 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 2,485 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $91,100.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 411,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CENT remained flat at $43.45 during midday trading on Friday. 61,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.