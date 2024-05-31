Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Chairman Sells $91,100.10 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 2,485 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $91,100.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 411,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT remained flat at $43.45 during midday trading on Friday. 61,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

