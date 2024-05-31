CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$161.27.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$134.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.67. CGI has a 12 month low of C$127.73 and a 12 month high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

