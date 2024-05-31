Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.9%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.72 and last traded at $159.64. 1,009,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,022,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

