Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Down 62.8% in May

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $957.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,832,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 957,818 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 825,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 459,838 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 255,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

