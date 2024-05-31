China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,486,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 51,344,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.5 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

