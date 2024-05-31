China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 98,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Natural Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CHNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

