China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,732,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 2,953,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
