China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.11

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 15792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.