Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $146,151.94 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $110.56 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,000,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

