CIBC Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$102.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$91.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.20.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$90.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.94. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$92.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

