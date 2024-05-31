Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.70. Cineplex shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 785 shares.
Cineplex Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
