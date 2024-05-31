Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins Sells 26,331 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,256,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

