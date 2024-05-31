Citigroup Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.56.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after buying an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

