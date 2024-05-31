Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Up 4.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,060,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,154,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.