Claret Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the period. Denny’s comprises 1.6% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,894. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $372.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

