Claret Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 128,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 599,905 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,340. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

