Claret Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Claret Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 604,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 266,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

