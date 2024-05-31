Claret Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,584,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

