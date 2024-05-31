Claret Asset Management Corp Invests $238,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Block by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.57. 2,838,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597,512. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

