Claret Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TransAlta by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransAlta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,322,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,007,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.21. 179,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,006. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.83.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.61%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

